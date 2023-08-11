WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) — Attorney General Merrick Garland announced the appointment of a Special Counsel to oversee the investigation of Hunter Biden.

U.S. Attorney David Weiss was elevated to the position. Weiss, who was appointed by former President Donald Trump, met with Biden’s attorneys in April as part of a long-running probe into multiple financial and business deals he undertook in foreign countries while his father, Joe Biden, was vice president.

“Upon considering his request, as well as the extraordinary circumstances relating to this matter, I have concluded it is in the public interest to appoint him as special counsel,” Garland said.

The move is a momentous development from the typically cautious Garland and comes amid a pair of sweeping Justice Department probes into Donald Trump, the former president, and President Joe Biden’s chief rival in next year’s election. It comes as House Republicans are mounting their own investigation into Hunter Biden’s business dealings.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.