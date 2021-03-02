Live pipe bomb found at Iowa polling place during special election

ANKENY, Iowa (NewsNation Now) — A live pipe bomb was found Tuesday morning outside a polling place in south-central Iowa during a special election.

NewsNation affiliate WHO-TV reports the live device was spotted in a grassy area outside the center by a passerby around 9:30 a.m. The polling place in Ankeny, a suburb of Iowa state capital Des Moines, was closed and evacuated. As a precaution, other polling places in the city were alerted to the situation and checked out.

A technician from the State Fire Marshal’s office rendered the device safe. Police said no other pipe bombs or devices have been found or reported in Ankeny.

The Lakeside Center has since reopened. The incident did not affect the votes that had already been cast at that location. Ankeny was among several central Iowa communities holding special elections Tuesday.