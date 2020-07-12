LIVE VIDEO: Several injured in fire aboard ship at Naval Base San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Several people were injured and at least one person was treated for smoke inhalation after a fire broke out Sunday on board a ship at Naval Base San Diego.

Officials are expected to provide an update soon.

The blaze called in shortly before 9 a.m. on the USS Bonhomme Richard.

The cause is under investigation. Officials don’t immediately know where on the 840-foot amphibious assault vessel the fire was sparked. Officials say 18 sailors are being treated for injuries.

Some people were already transported to area hospitals. Others are in the process of being transported. Officials say there are currently enough ambulances to transport the wounded.

About 200 sailors and officers were on board. According to the San Diego Fire Department’s Twitter account, several sailors are being treated for a variety of injuries.

The fire threatened the USS Fitzgerald, parked next to USS Bonhomme Richard.

San Diego is the Bonhomme Richard’s home port and it was undergoing routine maintenance at the time of the fire. The ship has the capacity to deploy and land helicopters, smaller boats and amphibious vehicles.