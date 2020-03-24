LIVE: White House Coronavirus Task Force daily briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) — President Trump and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force are scheduled to hold a press briefing at approximately 4:30 p.m. CDT.

With lives and the economy hanging in the balance, President Donald Trump was weighing Tuesday how to refine nationwide social-distancing guidelines to put some workers back on the job amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The White House is eyeing ways to ease the advisories that have sidelined workers, shuttered schools and led to a widespread economic slowdown. The U.S. is now more than a week into an unprecedented 15-day effort to encourage all Americans to drastically scale back their public activities.

“We have to get back to work,” Trump said during a virtual town hall Tuesday afternoon hosted by Fox News from the Rose Garden. He argued that tens of thousands of Americans die from the seasonal flu or in automobile accidents and “we don’t turn the country off.”

The reassessment comes as the White House is encouraging lawmakers on Capitol Hill to pass a roughly $2 trillion stimulus package to ease the financial pain for Americans and hard-hit industries.