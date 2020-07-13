Los Angeles students will not be returning to school in the Fall

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WTVO) — The Los Angeles Unified School District announced Monday that students would not be returning for in-person classes this fall, according to KTTV.

School Superintendent Austin Beutner said the district’s decision was “driven by science.”

“Unfortunately, COVID-19 continues to spread in the Los Angeles area and the virus is going to impact how we start the new school year,” Beutner said in a statement. “While the new school year will begin on August 18th as scheduled, it will not begin with students at school facilities. The health and safety of all in the school community is not something we can compromise.”

A majority of Los Angeles teachers voted (83%), against the physical reopening of schools on Friday.

“It is hitting us hard to think we may not be back with our students in the fall,” teachers union president Cecily Myart-Cruz said. “And we know this is hard on our students and their parents, so many of whom have stepped up as our partners in teaching while struggling with the economic fallout of this crisis. But safety must come first, along with a commitment to focus on strengthening distance learning.”

The district plans to release more details the week of August 11th.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

