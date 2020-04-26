CENTRAL, La. (BRProud) – The attorney for Pastor Tony Spell confirms that his client “was placed on house arrest for refusing Judge Fred Crifasi’s order not to preach in his church.”
Church services were held as normal on Sunday night at Life Tabernacle Church.
The house arrest was put in place at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning.
Spell’s attorney says that “Spell was fitted for an ankle monitor which will force him to be confined in the exterior walls of his home.”
MORE HEADLINE:
- LIVE: Governor Pritzker holds daily COVID-19 response press briefing for Sunday
- Louisiana Pastor Tony Spell placed on house arrest
- NBA Superstar Shaquille O’Neal helps pay for funeral of 11-year-old boy killed in car crash
- Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari announce that they are getting a divorce
- Health care workers counter State House protest to reopen Rhode Island
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!