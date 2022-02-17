LIVINGSTON, La. (WTVO) — A Louisiana teacher pleaded guilty Monday to giving her students cupcakes laced with her husband’s sperm.

According to the New York Post, Cynthia Perkins, 36, was charged with Child Pornography, Second Degree Rape, and Mingling of Harmful Substances.

Perkins and her ex-husband, Dennis – a former Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy – were arrested in 2019 for more than 150 sex-crime charges, including sexually abusing a child together.

She reportedly admitted to putting Dennis’ sperm into cupcakes she served to students at Westside Junior High School in Walker.

Perkins’ admission was part of a plea bargain to dismiss the other charges against her, and will testify against her former husband. She reportedly admitted to helping her ex-husband sexually assault a juvenile and film a juvenile bathing, according to WFLA.

She will serve 41 years in prison and is set to be sentenced on Friday. Dennis is set to stand trial in May.

Perkins filed for divorce after the 2019 arrest and said Dennis had manipulated her into committing the crimes.