Madison doctors among first in country to perform groundbreaking transplant

MADISON, Wis. (WTVO) — A team of doctors with University Hospital in Madison became the third in the country to perform a new type of heart transplant.

Doctors with the UW Health Transplant Program successfully transplanted an adult heart from a donor who died of circulatory death, not brain death.

Circulatory death occurs when the heart has stopped beating and the person declared dead.

UW Health Transplant Program is one of five hospitals in the participating in a clinical trial of a device which circulates warm, oxygenated blood through the heart until it is ready to be transplanted.

“This is a major milestone for the transplant community and provides renewed hope for the thousands of people who have been waiting for a new heart and a second chance at life,” said Dr. Jason Smith, who was one of the two UW surgeons who performed the transplant. “Not only could this significantly decrease the wait times for a new heart, but it will also decrease the number of people who die before an acceptable heart becomes available.”

The operation happened on December 30th. On January 9th, the hospital announced that the recipient was doing well.

