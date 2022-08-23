INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WTVO) — A U.S. Postal carrier has died after being attacked by five dogs when her truck broke down.

According to WTVT, at 12:54 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, a resident called the police when they heard the woman screaming for help. Neighbors, including the dogs’ owner, tried pulling the five dogs off her, and one fired a gun in the air in an attempt to scare them away, police said.

The Putman County Sheriff’s Office said the victim was found in the street when deputies arrived. She went into cardiac arrest while being transported to the hospital. She died one day later.

“Our hearts are with the victim and her family as they navigate through this tragic event,” Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach said in the news release. “It is imperative that dog owners take responsibility in keeping their animals in a secured location for their safety and those around.”

Police identified the victim as Pamela Jane Rock, 61.

Police said the animals were contained behind a fence when they arrived at the scene. Authorities said it appeared the dogs were able to move some rocks at the base of a fence and were able to escape and attack Rock. At a press conference Tuesday, DeLoach said he was unaware of the dogs’ breed, except to say they were of “mixed breed.”

The dogs were seized by animal control and will be euthanized, police said.

The U.S. Postal Service released a statement, saying “A postal family member lost her life in a dog bite attack. The U.S. Postal Service is deeply saddened at the loss of our employee. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and her co-workers at this time.”