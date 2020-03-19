Make-A-Wish postpones wishes in wake of coronavirus

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Make-A-Wish Foundation has postponed all travel and kid participation in activities until further notice.

According to Make-A-Wish Illinois, this has resulted in 150 wishes scheduled through May 10th being postponed, with 1,166 pending in Illinois.

Make-A-Wish grants “wishes” for children battling a critical illness.

