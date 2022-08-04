BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (WTVO) — The Mall of America has been placed on lockdown after police confirmed a shooting took place Thursday afternoon.

A post on Twitter showed a man apparently entering a Nike store shortly before shots were fired. A video shared by WFFT reporter Andy Paras showed shoppers running from the mall.

Bloomington Police said they were responding to an “active incident” at the mall around 4:51 p.m.

Later, at 5:39 p.m., they said “We have secured the scene at the Mall of America and can confirm that shots were fired. This is an isolated incident. The suspect fled the MOA on foot and officers are in the process of interviewing witnesses. At this time we have not located a victim.”

The mall, which opened in 1992, is the largest in the U.S. and is a tourist destination and community gathering spot.

Two people were shot at the mall on New Years Eve after an altercation between two men.

DEVELOPING…

The Associated Press contributed to this report.