Mall Santa causes controversy after telling crying boy ‘no guns’ for Christmas

NORRIDGE, Ill. (WTVO) — A mall Santa has gone viral after a video showed him telling an Illinois boy he wouldn’t bring him a Nerf gun for Christmas.

The video was posted by the boy’s mother, Sabella DeCarlo, on December 6th. DeCarlo and her 4-year-old son, Michael, were visiting a mall Santa in the Chicago suburb of Norridge.

In the video, after Michael told the mall Santa he wanted a Nerf gun for Christmas, the Santa said, “No. No guns. If your dad wants to get it for you, that’s fine. But I can’t bring it to you.”

Michael then turned to his mom and burst into tears.

DeCarlo shared the video on Facebook, saying, “My poor baby. This was the first year Michael was excited to go see Santa. It was supposed to be magical but instead I had to watch my sweet little boy fight back tears because Santa told him ‘No’ because of his own personal beliefs.”

The Harlem Irving Plaza sent another Santa to the boy’s home the next day, to give him a Nerf gun.

According to KTVU, DeCarlo edited her post to say the mall had responded quickly “with kindness and understanding.”