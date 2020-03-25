Malört Liquor making hand sanitizer for hospitals in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Jeppson’s Malört Liquor is shifting gears to produce hand sanitizer they intend to donate to local hospitals, as reported by the Chicago Tribune. The company announced on Tuesday they are doing their part to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Everyone who has tried the drink knows it already kind of tastes like hand sanitizer. I wouldn’t suggest drinking their newest product though!

