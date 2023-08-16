LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WTVO) — A man is accused of killing his girlfriend after police found the two inside a Las Vegas residence.

James Gina III, 50, was arrested on Tuesday following a brief investigation into a possible injured person at a residence just east of the Las Vegas Strip.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, officers responded to the residence on Monday and located a male, identified as Gina III, and a deceased female victim.

Detectives later determined Gina III was the victim’s boyfriend and declared him a suspect in the case.

Gina III was booked into the Clark County Detention Center for open murder involving a deadly weapon, according to police.