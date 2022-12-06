ANTIOCH, Calif. (WTVO) — A California man was arrested on Monday after allegedly punching a fast-food employee in the face, causing her to lose an eye.

The Antioch Police Department received calls on November 12 about an assault at The Habit Burger, according to NBC News. Officers arrived to find an employee that had been punched in the face multiple times “after protecting an individual with an intellectual disability from being bullied.”

The victim, 19-year-old Bianca Palomera, lost her right eye in the incident. She said that the suspect had been using slurs towards her co-worker’s brother, threatening to beat him up.

“That’s when I step in and I say, you know, ‘it’s not right what you’re doing,'” Palomera said.

Surveillance video of the attack shows the suspect appearing to get in Palomera’s face before hitting her. She fought back and was hit again multiple times.

Isaac White-Carter, 20, was arrested by the United State Marshals Service on Monday morning in relation to the incident. He has been charged with felony counts of Mayhem and Aggravated Assault Causing Great Bodily Injury.