COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. (WTVO) — Two people were seriously injured when their car rolled over after someone allegedly shot a missile into it.

Police said that Julian Mendes-Wolfmes, 28, is accused of shooting a missile into a moving black pickup truck that he had targeted back on June 1 in Collier County, Florida, according to Fox News.

Deputies who responded to the scene first believed that the victims were in a single-car crash, according to an incident report, but quickly realized that the two had gunshot wounds.

The victims are now recovering at Gulf Coast Medical Center.

Collier County Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said that the shooting resulted in “one of the most extensive investigations in our recent history.”

“This outrageous act of violence committed on one of our main roadways in Collier County was senseless and deliberate,” Rambosk said. “Our detectives have worked tirelessly on this case, and it is thanks to their dedication and professionalism that we have arrested the person responsible for this violent crime.”

Mendes-Wolfmes was arrested on Monday. He has been charged with two counts of Attempted First-Degree Premeditated Murder with a Firearm and “shooting a missile into an occupied vehicle.”