MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVO) — A Tennesee man has been arrested after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend, shot another man with an assault-style rifle, and tried to strangle a child, according to police.

Octavius Rodgers was arrested

According to Memphis Police, officers were called to the 1600 block of Paullus Avenue on April 6th and met with the male victim, who said he had been sitting on his front porch when Rodgers arrived.

WHBQ reported that police said Rodgers then jumped out of the passenger side of a white Chevrolet Impala and opened fire with an AK-47-style rifle, hitting the man in the leg.

The gunfire also struck the house where three children, ages 5, 6 and 16, were staying, police said. None of the children were hit.

Police said Rodgers and his accomplice then left the scene and wrecked the car at Paullus and Frayser School, where they fled on foot.

The victim told police that the altercation started because he had confronted Rodgers and asked him why he had been shooting at Rodgers’ ex-girlfriend, and asked him to stop.

Rodgers’ ex-girlfriend told police that he had been to her home earlier that day and fired shots at her while she was in her car, in the 2300 block of Willow Wood Avenue.

Police said the woman had other reports of aggravated assault from Rodgers.

On March 26th, officers were called to her house where Rodgers allegedly threatened her and her 8-year-old son with a gun and threatened to kill them.

During an argument, police records revealed the woman’s son got a knife to defend his mother. Rodgers allegedly grabbed the child’s wrist to disarm him, then grabbed the 8-year-old and tried to strangle him.

The woman called the police and Rodgers allegedly told her he was going to kill them before the police arrived.

On March 28th, the woman told police she was in fear for her life after Rodgers came to her home with a gun and threatened to kill her.

On March 31st, she claimed Rodgers went to her aunt’s house and fired at two parked cars with an AK-style gun, which was captured on surveillance video.

On April 2nd, the woman said she was parked down the street from her house, waiting on a police escort to retreive belongings, but Rodgers showed up first and shot several rounds into the empty house.

Rodgers is charged with one count of criminal attempt second-degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault, child abuse and neglect, two counts of vandalism, one count of convicted felon in possession of a handgun and possession of a firearm to commit a dangerous felony.