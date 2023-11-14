SOUTH YORKSHIRE, England (WTVO) — Detectives with the South Yorkshire Police have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in connection to the death of professional hockey player Adam Johnson, the BBC reports.

Johnson, 29, was killed on October 28 during a UK-based Elite Ice Hockey League game between the Nottingham Panthers and the Sheffield Steelers.

The Nottingham player was slashed in the neck by the skate of Steelers player Matt Petgrave during an on-ice collision. Johnson collapsed on the ice following the injury and was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

A South Yorkshire coroner later confirmed Johnson was killed as a result of the skate slash.

Petgrave, 31, is the primary suspect in the manslaughter investigation, according to Sports Illustrated, though the name of the arrested suspect has not been released.

“Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” South Yorkshire Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said in a police statement according to CNN.

“”We have been speaking to highly specialised experts in their field to assist in our inquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation,” Horsfall added.

The investigation remains ongoing, according to police.