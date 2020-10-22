Man arrested with van full of guns allegedly plotted to assassinate Joe Biden

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVO) — A 19-year-old man, arrested in North Carolina, is accused of plotting to assassinate Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

According to court records, Alexander Treisman, originally from Seattle, was arrested in May after investigators found an abandoned van outside a bank in Kannapolis with an a semi-automatic rifle and several handguns and an explosive material.

Authorities say they also found $509,000 in cash, bomb-making manuals, drawings of swastikas and planes crashing into buildings.

Police arrested Treisman for carrying a concealed weapon when he returned to the bank to retrieve the van, according to court records.

Two more guns and three driver’s licenses were found in his car.

When police searched his electronic devices and accounts, they found child pornography, the documents said.

“A total of 1,248 videos and 6,721 images of child pornography content were found on Defendant’s devices, in addition to 637 videos and images of child pornography containing sadism and/or masochism content,” the documents read.

“Treisman conveyed to the interviewing officers that he had an interest in terrorist incidents and mass shootings, and that he watched YouTube videos and read Wikipedia articles about such incidents,” the search warrant application said, adding that his friends and family had stopped speaking to him due to his “remarks and jokes” about mass shootings and the 9/11 terror attacks.

Investigators say in April he had posted a meme asking “Should I kill Joe Biden?” and said he was “going to do a columbine for a while” on an Internet forum. “My hatred is for the complacent American people who will turn u in for their own satisfaction. But aside from former goals, my eyes on the future. If anything I have to save bernie,” he said, according to the court records.

The records also reveal Treisman traveled across the country, buying weapons along the way. He allegedly searched “information about Joe Biden’s home address, state gun laws, rifle parts, and night vision goggles” between March and May.

He then allegedly traveled “to a Wendy’s within 4 miles of Joe Biden’s home” and wrote a checklist which ended with “execute.”

Treisman also allegedly plotted to conduct a mass shooting at a mall food court on Black Friday or Christmas, the search warrant application said.

Currently, Treisman is facing only the child pornography charges, but a judge cited the evidence as reason for why he should remain in custody.

