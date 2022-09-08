A woman with three small children was violently attacked and robbed by a man as she entered a grocery store in North Lauderdale, Florida, on Tuesday, August 23, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was entering the store when an unknown male approached her from behind, grabbed her necklace, punched her, and fled the scene.

This footage posted to Twitter by the Broward Sheriff’s Office shows the woman walking into the store when the man suddenly attacks her, leading to a short struggle before the man flees the scene.

The sheriff’s office is seeking the public’s help to identify the attacker and has urged anyone with information about the suspected robber to come forward.

Broward Sheriff’s Office via Storyful