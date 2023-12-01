EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WTVO) — Police say a convicted felon was found to have a handgun hidden in his rectum when he was booked into jail and was given a full body cavity search.

According to the Evansville Police Department, Christopher Boyd, 32, was pulled over for an obstructed license plate on Monday, November 27th, around 2 a.m.

While the driver and passenger were released at the scene, officers said they found “a small bag with multiple pills” in Boyd’s right sock, The Smoking Gun reported.

After being placed in the squad car, Boyd allegedly told officers he could not spread his legs due to a spinal injury.

According to court documents, upon being transported to the jail, Boyd “was walking with a limp and appeared to be clenching his buttocks” as he walked. A body scanner detected a “large object” in his groin region.

Police conducted a strip search and reportedly found two bags of marijuana tucked next to his scrotum.

Officers then attempted to remove the “large object” from Boyd’s rectum, and were able to “see that the object Boyd had in his rectum was a handgun.”

The pistol, a Smith & Wesson Bodyguard, weighs 12 ounces and is about 5 inches long, The Smoking Gun said.

Boyd was previously convicted of attempted murder, burglary, and domestic battery and is barred from possessing a handgun.

He was charged with felony drug, gun and drug trafficking charges.