Man charged in fatal shooting of ‘good Samaritan’ in Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) – A 22-year-old Chicago man who was fighting with his girlfriend has been charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of a bystander who asked the woman if she needed help.

Jesus Garcia was arrested Tuesday in the Sept. 17 slaying of Michael Bankston III and appeared Thursday in court.

Bankston was shot after approaching the couple when he saw the woman grabbed by her shoulders and neck, Assistant State’s Attorney Kevin DeBoni said.

Bankston fell to the ground and was shot six more times as he tried to crawl away. He later died at a hospital.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video.

A judge has ordered Garcia jailed without bail, saying Bankston appeared to have been acting as a “good Samaritan” who was trying to help, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.