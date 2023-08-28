VINCENNES, Ind. (WTVO) — Police in Indiana charged a man with driving under the influence after he was caught driving a Power Wheels Jeep in the roadway.

According to the Indiana State Police, a trooper was patrolling the 2500 block of North 2nd Street around 9 p.m. on Wednesday, August 23rd when he saw a man, identified as John McKee, 51, driving the children’s toy down the road with no lights or reflectors.

As reported by The Smoking Gun, police said McKee showed signs of impairment and told the troopers he had marijuana and methamphetamine in his blood system.

He was arrested and charged with Operating a Vehicle while Intoxicated.

A towing company was contacted to take possession of the Power Wheels Jeep, which has a maximum speed of 5 mph. The trooper also advised the tow truck driver that McKee had dropped a gas can further up the road.