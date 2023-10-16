BEAR, Del. (WTVO) — Police have arrested a 27-year-old Delaware man who has been charged with kidnapping an 11-year-old girl he allegedly met through the video game, Roblox, and transporting her 135 miles away without her parent’s knowledge.

According to police in Wayne, New Jersey, authorities were notified on September 10th that a child was reported missing. She was found soon after, according to WLS.

Law enforcement said Darius Matylewich met the victim while playing the popular game and then took her 135 miles from home to Bear, Delaware “without the knowledge or consent of her parents.”

He was arrested and charged with kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child.

Roblox allows users to program games and play games created by other users, and has more than 54 million users a day, with nearly half of them under age 13, according to ABC News.