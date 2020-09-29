Man charged with rape after 13-year-old girl taken from Nashville Walmart

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 28-year-old man has been charged with aggravated statutory rape after police say he sexually abused a child he picked up from a Nashville Walmart.

The warrant states Metro police were notified Monday that a 13-year-old girl, who had been reported missing, was located at an unknown location in Nashville. She told detectives she was abducted and raped by several people she did not know, but she was able to escape and call a friend, who she identified as Orlin Funez-Flores, according to the paperwork.

When Metro detectives spoke with Funez-Flores, they said he eventually admitted to “picking the juvenile up” a few weeks prior at a Nashville Walmart, the location of which was not disclosed. The 28-year-old explained he took the girl to his apartment, where he raped her, police said.

Funez-Flores was taken into custody Monday night and booked into the Metro jail on a charge of aggravated statutory rape, as well as an unrelated domestic assault charge. His bond was set at $30,000.

The suspect’s booking photo was not immediately released by Metro police and no additional information was provided about the ongoing investigation.

