BOONE COUNTY, Ark. (WTVO) — A couple in Arkansas have been arrested after the man is said to have cut off his own leg in front of his daughter.

According to Boone County police, on August 2nd, authorities responded to the home of Shannon Cox, 48, and Sandy Cox, 30, after reports that Shannon Cox had severed his own leg.

KTLO reported that officers found Cox naked in the front of his home with a portion of his leg missing. He was rushed to a local hospital.

Investigators reported finding blood spatter on the walls leading to a chop saw. Outside the house, authorities found a car with the hood up and a 20-pound propane cylinder lying atop the battery, and ashes inside the car, with the rear passenger window broken.

Police said a child, whose age was not released, was present during the amputation.

Sandy Cox later told investigators that her husband had been acting strange, claiming he was Jesus Christ and she “needed to get right with the Lord” before then saying he was Satan and he was going to “twist her head off.”

Sandy said she was afraid for her life and stayed at a friend’s house, but left the couple’s daughter in Shannon’s care, Newsweek reported, saying she did not fear for her safety.

Both Cox and his wife were later released from custody on $10,000 bonds.