Man convicted of killing toddler in 1997 released from Dixon prison

DIXON, Ill. (WGN) — A man from suburban Elgin who sexually assaulted and murdered a toddler in 1997 was released from prison.

Cayce Williams served half of his 48-year sentence for killing 20-month-old Quortney Kley. Williams was released from the Dixon Correctional Center on Thursday.

The child was the daughter of his then-girlfriend. He was watching the toddler while her mother was at work.

An autopsy showed the child died of blunt force trauma.

At the time of the murder, Williams was required to serve the entire sentence and 85% of a criminal sexual assault. However, that law was later ruled unconstitutional.

Quortney’s father was outside the prison to protest the release. He said he wants people to be aware that Williams is getting out and will be back out on the streets. He said his daughter will not be forgotten.