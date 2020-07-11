Man drives car into Florida church, sets it on fire with parishioners still inside

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A man drove his car into an occupied Catholic church Saturday morning, set it on fire, then led deputies on a car chase.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office was called out to the Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Ocala Saturday morning. Deputies said a man drove his car into the front doors and lit a fire while parishioners were inside.

The suspect then reportedly led deputies on a car chase before being captured soon after.

The sheriff’s office said no serious injuries were reported.

