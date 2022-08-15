BERWICK, Pa. (WTVO) — Adrian Sura Reyes, 24, has been charged with intentionally driving into a crowd attending a fundraiser over the weekend, killing one woman, and then assaulting and murdering his mother with a hammer.

According to ABC News, Reyes told investigators he had intentionally driven into the crowd, hitting 18 people attending a fundraiser at a local bar benefiting families killed in an August 10th house fire.

Reyes said he had been in an argument with his mother at their home in Nescopeck at which point he became “extremely frustrated” and drove off, according to police documents.

During that time he told police he was “tired of fighting with his mother, including about money, and wanted to be done with it,” according to WFMZ.

Reyes told investigators that he had driven past the attendees and then turned back around to hit them. A woman, Rebecca Reese, 50, was killed and 17 others injured after Reyes allegedly sped up and crashed into the crowd.

After the crash, he reportedly drove two miles to his home and hit his mother with a vehicle and then assaulted her with a hammer, police said. Rosa Reyes, 56, died at the scene.

Reyes was arrested at the scene. He faces two counts of criminal homicide.