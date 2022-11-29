ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVO) — A man that went viral for in 2018 for his mugshot has been arrested again.

Charles “Wide Neck” McDowell was arrested on Sunday in Escambia County, Florida, according to WKRG. Has been charged with Aggravated Stalking and Withholding Support for a Child or Spouse.

McDowell was arrested in 2018 for various drug charges and evading police. His mugshot rocketed him to fame due to his large neck, leading to his nickname of “Wide Neck.”

He has since become part of the Shrimp Gang, a collection of online celebrities. He has also recorded a music video with fellow neck internet star, “Daddy Long Neck.”