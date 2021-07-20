Man found dead in NYC apartment with message ‘I touch little girls’ written on chest

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. (WTVO) — Police are investigating after an 80-year-old man was found dead in an apartment with the words “I touch little girls” written on his chest.

The man was found after 9:30 a.m. Monday inside the first-floor hallway of an apartment in the 200 block of Corson Ave, according to The New York Post.

Police said he was found shirtless, lying face up, with cuts to his forehead and two black eyes.

Authorities said the words “I touch little girls” were written with black ink on his chest.

The words “I take dolls in my room for girls age 1-5” were written on his stomach, and “I touch” on his right foot, the Post reported.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, is reported to have 24 prior arrests, but none for pedophilia, and he is not listed on the state’s sex offender registry.

The cause of death has yet to be determined by the New York Medical Examiner.