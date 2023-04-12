VERO BEACH, Fla. (WTVO) — A Florida man gave police a strange explanation after being arrested for pleasuring himself by public.

Officers were called to a Speedway convenience store in Vero Beach Saturday morning after being advised that “there was a naked white male screaming at a white female on the side of the road,” according to court records reported by The Smoking Gun.

They found Jason Roach, 40, when they arrived. He had actually been questioned twice the night before in connection to masturbation incidents at a different convenience store and nearby Arby’s.

A witness said that Roach had been “naked and touching himself in the motion of masturbating” around 6 a.m. near the Speedway. When questioned on this, Roach had a bizarre reason for the public exposure.

According to an arrest affidavit, Roach said that he “was having issues with his rectum and in order to get rid of that pain he has to ejaculate.”

Roach was arrested for Exposure of Sexual Organs. He is currently in the Indian River County Jail, where he is being held on $50,000 bond.