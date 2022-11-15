ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVO) — A Ohio man died of a heart attack shortly after he found and helped a mortally wounded teenager that had been hit by a car.

Doug Stansell, 56, was driving in Ohio’s Anderson Township around 1 a.m. Monday, according to WXIX He and his two adult sons were reportedly on their way to pick Stansell’s daughters from work at a nearby Taco Bell, 21-year-old Jon Stansell said.

The trio spotted the body on the side of the road, which they originally thought was a garbage can. Stansell turned the car around and found 15-year-old Eli Jones, who was unresponsive. The men called 911 and waiting together for first responders to arrive. Jones died from his injuries.

Stansell and his sons left the scene about 45 minutes later. Jon Stansell said that his father was “fine” and acting “normal,” but he had become very quiet.

“I guess once he parked, he let everything sink in,” Jon Stansell said. “I don’t know if it was too much for him to handle.”

The three were waiting in the car in the Taco Bell parking lot when Stansell collapsed in the front seat.

“He was talking to me and then he looked quiet and fainted back and rolled his head toward me,” he said. “He couldn’t talk or breathe.”

Stansell’s 19-year-old son called 911. Stansell died at the hospital on Monday afternoon. His family said that he had suffered a heart attack from the stress and trauma of seeing the dead teen.

“My dad is one of the most kindest, nicest, big-hearted men you ever could meet. You couldn’t ask for a better father or a better best friend,” Jon Stansell said.

Chrissy Stansell, Doug’s wife, offered prayers for the Jones’ family. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Stansell family with the funeral and other expenses.

Jones was found to have been hit by a Honda Civic, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office. The make and model were identified from car parts left at the scene, with the car reportedly missing its right fender well.

Officers are still looking for the person responsible.