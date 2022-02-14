INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTVO) — A man who was injured as an infant in 1988 has died from the injuries, and now the case is being investigated as a homicide.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, Patrick Mitchell was 2-months-old when he suffered a beating that left him seriously injured. At the time, 22-year-old John Coleman was arrested and later convicted of felony battery, according to WXIN.

He served time in the Indiana Department of Corrections.

Mitchell died on February 12th as a result of the injuries, according to the Marion County coroner. His death has been ruled a homicide.

But the Marion County prosecutor’s office says Coleman will not be charged with his murder, due to possible double jeopardy.