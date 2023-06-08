SUITLAND, Md. (WTVO) — A funeral company owner is facing murder charges after he allegedly opened fire at the burial service of a child.

Wilson Chavis, 48, has been charged with First- and Second-Degree Murder and Attempted First- and Second-Degree Murder, as well as other charges, according to the Prince George’s County Police Department.

Officers responded to a cemetery in the 4100 block of Suitland Road around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday in Suitland, Maryland. They found Ronald Steven Banks, 30, suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived.

Banks died a short time later at the hospital. An adult female suffered a graze wound in the incident.

An investigation showed that Chavis owns the funeral service company that was providing services for a young child who was being buried at the cemetery. Banks was a pallbearer at that service.

Chavis reportedly confronted two people while the burial service was preparing to get underway. Those individuals are affiliated with a second funeral service company that Chavis has had a long-standing business dispute with.

Chavis was confronted for his behavior after several funeral attendees became upset. According to the investigation, Chavis then pulled a gun a fired two shots, striking both victims. He then fled the cemetery in his vehicle.

An officer with the Morningside Police Department observed Chavis several minutes later and performed a traffic stop. He was taken into custody.