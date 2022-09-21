HOUSTON, Texas (WTVO) — A man was shot and killed in a carjacking in Houston Tuesday, and his toddler was found dead in the stolen vehicle hours later.

The Houston Police Department got a call around 1:46 p.m. Tuesday about the shooting, according to ABC News. Houston Police Executive Assistant Chief Larry Satterwhite said that officers found a 38-year-old man who had been shot to death when they arrived.

Investigators believe that the victim was shot after a possible argument ensued with another man. The other man shot the victim multiple times before stealing his black SUV and fleeing the scene, according to Satterwhite.

It was not until hours later, when a woman called 911 to report that her husband and 2-year-old son were missing, that officers realized a child was involved. The SUV was eventually found 10 miles away from the shooting with the toddler still inside. Officers shattered the window and attempted aid.

“Sadly, it was too late. The child had passed in the car,” Satterwhite said. “At this time, we don’t know why or how or what the cause of death will be. It could be something like heat exhaustion, we just don’t know. That will be determined later through autopsy.”

Investigators believe that the suspect had lock up and turned off the car with the child still in the backseat. Officers are looking for a Black man wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and a black Oakland Raiders cap.

“We are asking for a lot of things from the public right now,” Satterwhite said. “First and foremost, to pray for this family. A mother lost her husband and she lost her 2-year-old child today. We are also asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect. He is still at large.”