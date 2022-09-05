LAKE COUNTY, Fla. (WTVO) — Justin Jones, 41, has been charged for fatally bludgeoning his wife and stepson and raping a witness to the crime.

According to WESH, police were called to the Thousand Trails Resort and RV park in Clermont around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police said two bodies were found: Sandra Gaudino, 38, and 17-year-old Ty Finister.

“In 25 years of doing this, this is probably one of the worst,” Lt. Fred Jones of the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said of the scene.

Police said Jones killed his wife with a hammer and then wrapped her body in a trash bag, and placed it under a mattress, according to the New York Post.

According to Lt. John Herrell, Jones got into an argument with his wife that “turned into something violent and that’s when he killed her with what is described as a mini sledgehammer.”

The next morning, “that’s when the 17-year-old stepson came home and that’s when he attacked the stepson,” Jones said.

Authorities said Jones hit Finister with a hammer and then wrapped his head in a bag.

Police said another woman, identified only as a relative, was in the camper and witnessed the killings.

Authorities said Jones tied her up with duct tape and zip ties and sexually assaulted her for hours before she escaped, ran to a neighbor’s house, and called the police.

“The female victim of the sexual battery, unfortunately, heard this and viewed this as it happened and it’s just horrible all the way around,” Lt. John Herrell said. “(She) reported to the sheriff’s office that she had witnessed a homicide take place in the home, and after that, she was tied up by the suspect and sexually battered throughout the day,”

Jones was located in a Publix supermarket parking lot on U.S. Hwy 27 and was captured.

According to the affidavit, Jones confessed to the killings when interrogated. He has been charged with First Degree Murder, Sexual Battery, and False Imprisonment.