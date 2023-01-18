WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (WTVO) — A man in North Carolina was caught on video leading police on a … slow speed chase in a stolen John Deere tractor.

According to Boone Police, the chase happened around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday near Three Forks Baptist Church.

Ronnie Hicks, 43, is accused of stealing the tractor and driving recklessly on Highway 421, crashing into multiple vehicles as he traveled at speeds between 25 and 30 mph.

Video of the chase was posted to TikTok by Mark Denny, Jr.

“Why, why are you going to steal a tractor and drive it on the back roads?” he said, according to WSOC. “It didn’t make any sense to me.”

Hicks reportedly drove intentionally toward vehicles, hitting a dumpster into a church and ramming a police car and two other cars.

Boone Police said officers tried to stop the tractor by flattening its front tires and shooting out one of the rears once he began heading toward a school.

Hicks eventually bailed from the tractor and ran toward the school with a knife. Officers were able to use a Taser to bring him into custody, police said.

He was charged with driving while impaired, assault with a deadly weapon, reckless driving, and felony fleeing to avoid arrest.

“I fully believe that our officers’ quick actions and professionalism kept anyone from getting injured or killed including and specifically the suspect, who endangered the lives of many in our community,” the police chief said.