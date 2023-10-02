CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVO) — A Taco Bell employee suffered multiple gunshot wounds on Saturday after an angry customer opened fire inside the fast-food restaurant.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers were called to the Taco Bell shortly before 9:30 p.m. for reports of a suspected assault with a deadly weapon.

Witnesses told police that the suspect, later identified as 67-year-old Doll McLendon, became aggressive in the restaurant’s drive-thru after he was given what he believed to be an incorrect amount of change.

McLendon then allegedly left the drive-thru and entered the restaurant, where he became more aggressive and eventually pulled out a firearm.

The 67-year-old fired multiple shots, injuring one. The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police later found a vehicle suspected to belong to McLendon at an apartment complex. He was taken into custody shortly after, according to WSOC-TV.

McLendon was charged with attempted murder and discharging a weapon in occupied property.