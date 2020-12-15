Man sentenced to 2 years in prison for claiming he was missing Illinois boy Timmothy Pitzen

CINCINNATI (AP) — A federal judge Tuesday sentenced an apologetic Ohio man to two years behind bars and one year of probation for falsely claiming to be a long-missing Illinois child.
Brian Michael Rini, who is now 25, said he was sorry during the video hearing before U.S. District Judge Michael Barrett made his sentence official.
Barrett told Rini earlier this year he faced a mandatory two-year sentence, but the judge wanted to see results of a presentencing investigation before entering his sentence. Rini gets credit for time served, so he will be released on probation in less than four months.
The judge said Rini should receive mental health treatment and counseling, have no contact with the missing boy’s family and can’t have drugs or guns.
Rini earlier pleaded guilty to aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors dismissed two other charges. Rini, of Medina, Ohio, was arrested by FBI agents in April 2019.
He signed a court document admitting he claimed he was Timmothy Pitzen, an Aurora, Illinois, boy who disappeared at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells at age 6 in 2011.
Rini had shown up in northern Kentucky claiming to be Pitzen. He told authorities he had just escaped captors who sexually and physically abused him for years.
Confronted with DNA results proving he wasn’t Pitzen, Rini said he had watched a story about the missing boy on ABC’s “20/20” and wanted to get away from his own family, the FBI said.
Rini’s DNA was already on file because of his criminal record. He served time for burglary and vandalism.
Rini twice portrayed himself in Ohio as a juvenile victim of sex trafficking and in each case was identified after being fingerprinted, authorities have said.
MORE HEADLINES:
- Light snow remains south of the immediate area Tuesday night and Wednesday
- Doctor shares COVID-19 vaccine risks for pregnant women and those with major allergies
- Terminating border-wall contracts would cost ‘billions,’ says CBP head, but US has options
- Machesney Park mayor ‘humbled’ by community response to annual Toy Drive
- How much free food has Rockford City First Church handed out during the pandemic? 1.2 million pounds
For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!