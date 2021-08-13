Man sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing transgender teen to hide their relationship

SHERWOOD, Ark. (KARK) – A man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison for killing a transgender teen.

Trevone Miller, who was 18 at the time of the homicide, has been convicted in the killing of Brayla Stone. He was convicted on a first-degree murder and a firearm enhancement charges.

Prosecutors say Miller killed Stone so she would not reveal they were in a sexual relationship.

Trevone Miller (Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office)

Sherwood police said the 17-year-old was found dead in a van in June of 2020 along a popular walking trail around Gap Creek Drive.

Numerous vigils were held to honor her life.

Miller entered the guilty plea earlier this month.

The sentencing was filed Thursday by Pulaski County Judge Barry Simms.