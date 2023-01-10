WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — A man in Washington D.C. could face charges after he shot and killed a 13-year-old boy whom he said was breaking into vehicles in his neighborhood.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the alleged shooter said he heard noises outside his home in the 1000 block of Quincy Street at 4 a.m. on Saturday and went outside to investigate.

According to police, the man and the boy had an interaction that resulted in the man shooting the 13-year-old.

According to police, the homeowner performed CPR on the teen until police arrived.

The boy, identified as Karon Blake, was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Life is very short, and when you hear of a child who is 13 years old dying over trying to take somebody’s car or trying to break into somebody’s car, it’s very, very sad. He didn’t even have a chance to finish school,” one neighbor told WJLA. “It’s very, very sad that we live in a world that’s just been taken over by people that have guns, and young people are just breaking into cars.”

Police, along with the U.S. Attorney’s Office, have not yet announced whether charges will be filed against the homeowner.