Man shot by 69-year-old Chicago conceal carry holder after attempted robbery, 3 arrested

CHICAGO (WGN) — A 69-year-old concealed carry holder shot one of three men who tried to rob him.

Police said the man was on the 10600 block of South Leavitt Street around 10:35 p.m. Tuesday when three men approached him and demanded his belongings. The 69-year-old, who is a licensed concealed carry holder, took out his gun and shot one of the suspects in the knee.

The three men fled the scene in a red Ford Fusion which later crashed on the 8700 block of South Vincennes Street. The three men then fled on foot and were apprehended by police shortly after.

All three were taken into custody.

The incident is under investigation.