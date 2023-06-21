BOISE, Idaho (WTVO) — An Idaho father allegedly shot and killed a neighboring family of four following an argument over a claim that the neighbor’s son masturbated in full view of the man’s young daughters, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Majorjon Kaylor, 31, appeared in court Tuesday after being charged with four counts of first-degree murder.

Kaylor and his wife, Kaylie Kaylor, reportedly told investigators that they were upset because neighbor Devin Smith, 18, had masturbated in front of his bedroom window while Kaylor’s daughters were playing in the yard of duplex shared by both families.

Though the incident was reported to police, Kaylor warned authorities that if if an indecent exposure were to happen again he “was going to take care of it,” according to court documents.

On Sunday, the Kaylors argued with Smith’s mother, Kenna Guardipee, 41; and her father, Kenneth Guardipee, 65, over how the incident was being handled. Majorjon Kaylor reportedly told police he was suspicious of Devin Smith, concerned about his kids, and felt the Guardipees weren’t taking his concerns seriously.

Kaylor then shot both adults in the temple at close range before entering the residence and shooting both Devin Smith and his brother, 16-year-old Aiken Smith. Devin Smith was shot multiple times in the head, according to court documents.

After the shooting, Kaylor allegedly handed his wife his wallet, keys and phone, telling her to tell their children “he protected them.”

Kaylor is being held without bond. A preliminary hearing has been set for July 3.