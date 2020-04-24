Man sits outside nursing home twice a day to see wife with dementia

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW)– The COVID-19 pandemic has been especially hard on residents at nursing homes and their families, but an Ohio man refuses to allow the virus to stop his visits to see his ailing wife.

Twice a day, 88-year-old Ophinell Davis makes a loving pilgrimage to the Liberty Nursing Center in Mansfield to see his 87-year-old wife, Mildred.

She is suffering from the effects of dementia. Ophinell said sometimes she recognizes him and sometimes she doesn’t.

“It’s the only thing I can do. I mean, it’s my salvation to come here every day, that keeps me going,” he said.

As a result of coronavirus protocols, Ophinell can only see Mildred outside a window at the nursing home.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, you don’t know if I’ll ever see her again, that’s what it is,” he said.

Ophinell said even though Mildred has been robbed of her memories, he is hoping that she understands why he comes to see her every day.

“That I’m with her, I’m going to stick with her forever.”

Ophinell and Mildred Davis have been married for 67 years. They grieved together when their son, Dexter, passed away 10 years ago, and celebrated together the successes of their grandchildren and great grandchildren.

When asked what Mildred meant to him, Ophinell replied, “Everything, she means everything to me.”

He said in recent years, he did the best he could to take care for his wife at home, but after she was found wandering in the street by Mansfield firefighters, he decided that he had no other choice, but to place her in the nursing home. Their love inspired the nursing home staff.

“One of the most beautiful love stories that you’ve ever heard. He is so dedicated and loves her so much,” said Cathy Rox, Liberty administrator.

Ophinell said he is looking forward to the day when the COVID-19 crisis is over and he can spend more quality time with his Mildred.

“Our goal right now is to make it to her birthday, June 9,” he said. “I don’t think I would have made it very long, without her, that’s how much she meant to me.”

