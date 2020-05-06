Man who hijacked vehicle with gun was one of 4,000 Illinois inmates released to to COVID-19 pandemic

GRUNDY COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A man who is accused of hijacking a vehicle with a gun after a car crash was one of more than 4,000 Illinois inmates released from prison due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Illinois State Police say Waynae Massey, 22, of Chicago, crashed his car in Grundy County on May 4th, and then hijacked a vehicle at gunpoint on I-55.

Police located the vehicle on Arsenal Road and attempted to stop it, but Massey fled, crashed near Wilmington, and ran on foot.

Police were able to catch him at the Harborside Marina.

Massey was charged with Aggravated Vehicular Hijacking, Vehicular Hijacking, and Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by a Felon. He was taken to the Grundy County Jail.

According to WCSJ, Massey was sentenced to 6 years in prison for residential burglary, theft, and aggravated fleeing in McLean County in 2017. He was released in early April 2020.

