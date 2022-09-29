NEW YORK (WTVO) — Tammel Esco, 42, pleaded guilty to a hate crime on Tuesday after he was caught on video punching a 67-year-old Asian woman 125 times.

According to ABC News, Esco was arrested in March and charged with attempted murder as a hate crime and assault as a hate crime.

Tammel Esco. Photo: Yonkers Police Department

Police said Esco came up behind the victim on March 11th around 6 p.m. as she was entering her apartment building, punched her in the head and knocked her to the ground, then punched her more than 100 times, stomped on her, and spat on her.

Police Commissioner John Mueller called it “one of the most appalling attacks I have ever seen; to beat a helpless woman is despicable and targeting her because of her race makes it more so.”

The victim suffered facial bone fractures and bleeding in her brain.

As part of Esco’s plea deal, he will serve 17 and-a-half years in prison.