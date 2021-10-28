Man wins $10M in lawsuit claiming he was fired for being White

(WTVO) — A hospital executive has been awarded $10 million in a wrongful termination lawsuit, claiming that he was fired and replaced as part of a push for diversity by his former employer.

According to CNN, David Duvall was hired as senior vice president and marketing for Novant Health, Inc. in North Carolina on August 5th, 2013.

He was fired on July 30th, 2018, “without any explanation as to why that promised ‘normal circumstances’ did not apply,” according to the complaint.

The lawsuit said Duvall was “performing at a high level and exceeding the performance expectations,” but was replaced by a White woman and a Black woman “for the express purpose of increasing gender and racial diversity among Novant executives.”

Duvall’s attorney argued his firing was a result of discrimination based on sex and race.

On Tuesday, a jury ruled that Duvall was able to prove his race and sex were a motivating factor in Novant Health’s decision to fire him.

Attorney Luke Largess said “The jury learned that Duvall was a strong advocate of diversity and inclusion at Novant; he sat on an executive committee that supported the initiative and his team provide marketing for the program. That was one irony in his termination, his belief in Diversity and Inclusion. But such programs have to be run lawfully.”