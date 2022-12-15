GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WTVO) — Police have charged a Michigan man — who had filed his teeth to sharp points — with kidnapping, rape, and other felonies after reportedly tying a woman to a bed and threatening to bite her and rip out her throat.

According to a Facebook video posted by Genesee County Sheriff Christopher Swanson, Michael Barajas, 36, picked up the 20-year-old victim and took her to a dilapidated home where he tied her to a mattress and screwed the windows shut, and locked the doors. She was then raped by multiple men over the course of three weeks, Swanson said.

Swanson said the woman tried to escape on two different occasions. When Barajas caught her, he threatened to rip out his throat with his teeth.

Photo: Genesee County Sheriff’s Office

“Barajas threatened that if she didn’t do everything that he told her to do, that he would bite her neck and rip out her throat,” Swanson said.

Swanson also said Barajas forced the victim to write a letter in which she described him as “her daddy.”

The woman suffered a medical emergency related to pregnancy and had to be hospitalized on December 8th, Swanson said. She was taken to a hospital in Flint, Michigan where nurses were able to find out what happened to her and contact police.

Barajas was taken into custody by the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.)

“This guy is a monster. If you look at the teeth that are filed down and the threats of ripping out a throat, I will say no more,” Swanson said.

He has been charged with 7 felonies including kidnapping, criminal sexual conduct, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Police say the case is still ongoing, as the woman was the victim of multiple sexual assaults.