Maryland, Delaware farms to destroy 2 million chickens due to plant staffing shortages

BALTIMORE (AP) — Coronavirus-related staffing shortages at chicken processing plants will lead farms in Maryland and Delaware to destroy nearly 2 million chickens.
Reports came Friday that the plants are unable to keep pace with the number of birds that are ready for harvest. They had been placed into poultry houses as chicks several weeks ago.
The chickens will not be processed for meat.
The trade group the Delmarva Poultry Industry said that every poultry plant on the Delmarva Peninsula has struggled with a reduced worker attendance.
The reasons include workers being sick with the virus and people following guidance to stay home if sick.
